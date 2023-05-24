Odisha: No More Summative Exams For Matric Students From Next Year

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has changed the pattern of Matric examination from next academic session.

As per the fresh decision, the Board announced to stop the summative test which was being conducted due to Covid 19 for the last two years.

“The summative exam will no longer be conducted. But there will be internal assessment and half yearly exam. In addition to this, there will be annual examination for the class 10 students, BSE President Ramashish Hazra said.

Addressing media, he informed two summative exams in class ninth have been changed. There will be no more summative tests in the ninth class. There will be annual examination only. The Board will provide the question papers to all DEOs who will send these to respective schools.

The school will conduct the examination and publish the results, he added.

Meanwhile, the BSE president also announced details of Matric supplementary exam. Filling of forms for the same will start from May 26, which will continue till June 1. The exam will be held from July 3 to 8, Hazra informed.

Two summative tests were conducted in the ninth class for the past two years due to outbreak of Corona virus. As the Covid fear has subsided and students are studying in the classroom, summative pattern has been changed.