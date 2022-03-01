Odisha: No Holi Celebration In Public Places, Roads

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government imposed restrictions on the observance of Holi and its related rituals in public places throughout the State.

The Covid-19 guidelines for the month of March issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC’s) office say, “Holi’ and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state”.

People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads, the guidelines added.

The guidelines further say that Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose any further restrictions as desirable in consideration of local situations.

According to the guidelines, during the celebration of “Dola Pumima”, people shall have to ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour such as physical distancing, use of face mask/ covering and handwashing/ hand sanitiser.

Religious rituals are allowed with strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols,

Further, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been empowered to impose appropriate restrictions if required in “Dola Melans”.

Also, they shall determine the number of participants in these gatherings with strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour and norms. Further mela/ congregations outside/ within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gatherings/crowding.

The devotees in these places must ensure Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing Of face masks, physical distancing and handwashing /hand sanitiser.

Considering local conditions, District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack may impose appropriate restrictions on the entry of devotees into temples/churches/mosques/ religious places/places of worship and in the celebrations in temples/churches/mosques/religious places/ places of worship.

Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners may decide the number of persons to attend any religious ritual/ festival/Puja in their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and norms, the guidelines added.