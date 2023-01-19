Odisha: Nine Industrial Projects Get HLCA Nod

Bhubaneswar: The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) approved nine industrial projects worth INR 1,53,074.63 crores that would generate over 27,030 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

Most of the organizations had participated in the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 and showed investment intent in the state.

The projects got the approvals during the HLCA committee meeting chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Projects spread across diverse sectors like green energy and equipment, metals and minerals, paper and IT infrastructure received approvals. The approved projects will be set up across various parts of the state including Balasore, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Khordha, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj.

The committee has given a go-ahead to four projects in the Green Energy and Equipment sector, two in Paper industries, two in Metals & Minerals sector and one project in the IT Infrastructur sector.

The HLCA approved the proposal of ACME Clean Energy Private Limited, entailing an investment of INR 58,209.13 crores. It proposes to set up a Green Hydrogen plant and a Green Ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.1 million MT, at Kujanga, Jagatsinghpur and captive Renewable Energy Unit(4500 MW Solar Power Plant) at Koraput & Kalahandi district.

The committee also approved the proposal of Avaada Green H2 Private Limited at Ganjam district.Two Green Energy and Equipment sector projects, HLCA approved two other projects in the Green Energy & Equipment sector namely Renew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) and Ocior Energy Private Limited.

In the Paper sector, the committee gave nod to two projects, namely Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited and Deevyashakti India Private Limited. With an investment of INR 2,500 crores, the Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, (JV between Govt. of India and RBI) proposes to set up a bank note paper unit at Balasore, which will provide employment opportunities to more than 800.

In terms of the Metals & Minerals sector, the authority approved two large projects which are expected to provide employment to a total of around 12,500 people of Odisha. In the IT & Infrastructure sector, the proposal by My Home Constructions Private Limited has been approved by HLCA, which involves the development of IT infrastructure with modern amenities at Bhubaneswar, in Khordha. With an investment of INR 1,525.50 crores, the project is expected to provide employment opportunities to 2500 people.