Odisha Needs 15 Lakh Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Immediately: Health ACS To Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) PK Mohapatra on Monday urged the Centre for immediate supply of 15 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Mohapatra in his communication to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urged to supply a minimum of 15 lakh Covishield doses immediately, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and impending heatwave.

The Health dept ACS said that the vaccine availability in the State as of 5th April (8.00 AM):Covishield: 6,02,430 doses Covaxin: 1,48,550 doses Total: 7,50,980 doses.

Odisha is vaccinating over 2 lakh persons daily, said ACS Mohapatra and added that there is an acute shortage of Covishield in the State, with only two days stock left with the government.

He further said the Centre has assured only 3,49,130 doses of Covishield to reach on 6th April (2.00 pm). This will not be sufficient for even two days.

The vaccine wastage rate of the State is minus 0.5% (i.e, Vaccine Savings), which is amongst the lowest in the country, health dept ACS PK Mohapatra added.