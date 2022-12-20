Odisha Needs 1000 Mobile Towers, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj In Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: In the parliament today, Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj raised the issue of mobile connectivity in various parts of Odisha, which has been a connection deficit state with 74.38% tele-density against the national average of 84.88%.

“Odisha has the highest number of villages in the country uncovered by mobile connectivity and the state requires 1000 mobile towers to provide mobile network connectivity to these villages,” said the BJD MP through a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha today.

Mangaraj urged the Government of India to take cognizance of this issue and make efforts to improve the mobile connectivity of Odisha.