Odisha MSME Trade Fair Concludes With Resolution Of All-Round Development

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha MSME trade fair concluded on Tuesday with the resolution for the all-round development of the sector in the coming years.

Welcoming the participants Industries Director said the government is giving emphasis on the growth of the sector. Rohit Singhal of Bargarh Rice Mill Cluster shared his success story while Kashinath Jena of Pipili Coir Cluster described how he has forged ahead with his mission. He said he could export product made from coir to America, Europe and Gulf countries.

Nearly 700 farmers raising banana plantation in Jayadev assembly constituency have become successful in their trade and they have invested nearly Rs 2.72 cr.

In the concluding ceremony of the Odisha MSME trade fair, a number of participants were of the view that Odisha offers ample amount of opportunity as far as raw materials are concerned. They stressed that rural entrepreneurs must be given due opportunity to enter the MSME sector with conviction.

Principal Secretary of Industries Satyabrata Sahu said the district industries centres will be streamlined to cater to the needs of local entrepreneurs and added that the district collectors have been asked to do the needful in this connection. He said 47 clusters are working now and the number will be increased up to 150.

P K Gupta, Joint Director, MSME, Cuttack said while Puri will have tourism and travel clusters, Bhubaneswar will get motor vehicle clusters.

