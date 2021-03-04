Odisha MSME Trade Fair 2021 from March 5 to 9

Bhubaneswar: Considering the promotional role of exhibitions and trade fair in the expansion of market for the MSMEs in the State, Odisha Government is organising the 9th edition of Odisha MSME Trade Fair 2021 from 5th-9th March, 2021 at IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit-III in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the trade fair on March 5. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no international participation, said MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

“Maximum participation will be from within the state. Different PSUs of the national and state level are participating this year. Women entrepreneurs and Mission Shakti groups, Startups and the Food Processing units are the focal sectors for this year’s event. Keeping in view the prospective contribution of Mission Shakti groups in socio-economic development of the state, special emphasis is being given for up-grading their members into successful entrepreneurs,” the Minister said.

An MoU in this regard has been signed between MSME Department and Mission Shakti.

There will be 5 hangers with a capacity of 60 stalls each, out of which 4 hangers will be dedicated for Startups, Food Processing units, Mission Shakti, PSUs respectively and the remaining one will be for general purpose. An open platform for demonstration of machinery and new technology has been set up at the Odisha MSME Trade Fair 2021.

The trade fair is organized annually since 2013. MSMEs from across the country and from foreign countries like Iran, Bangladesh etc. also take part in the event.

The event is an endeavour of the State Government to bring potential buyers & sellers to a single platform for mutually beneficial trade in service, product and technology.

It is an excellent opportunity for budding MSMEs to witness live demonstration of machines, tools and technologies, to launch their products and also to attend the seminars on various aspects of entrepreneurship.