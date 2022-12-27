Odisha MSME Development Policy 2022 Gets Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took 17 major decisions today.

Informing people about the cabinet decisions, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that to accelerate the growth of enterprises in the MSME sector, the Odisha MSME Development Policy 2022 has been approved by the state cabinet.

The policy announces progressive measures to incentivise the growth of MSMEs in promoting employment & contribution of the sector to the State’s GDP.

As per CMO, both new and existing Micro & Small Enterprises will get Capital Investment Subsidies and the policy will support the growth of industrially backward districts.