Odisha: More than 6.31 lakh families availed cashless treatment under BSKY

Bhubaneswar: Biju Swasthy Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the unique universal health programme of Odisha Government strides success with noticeable progress during the current calendar year. This was known from a performance review meeting taken by Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Smt Shalini Pandit recently.

The review showed that around 6.31 lakh persons from poor families having either BSKY smart cards or PDS cards were provided high-quality clinical treatment in different speciality hospitals under the private sector free of cost during the current calendar year up to 25 December. State Govt paid around Rs.1389 cr to the empanelled private sector hospitals towards the cost of their treatment.

Chief Executive Officer of the State Health Assurance Society Dr Brundha D. appraised that these patients were from all 30 districts of Odisha. Cent per cent of the patients coming to hospitals with BSKY eligibility were counselled through telephone calls from 104. The patients were also provided handholding support by the Swasthya Mitras engaged by State in these hospitals. These patients were treated through either of the total numbers of 2056 clinical packages provided through BSKY. The problems and grievances relating to the use of cards, cashless treatment etc were immediately attended to and resolved in a time-bound manner keeping in view the emergency requirement of the patients.

Secretary Smt Pandit directed to intensify IEC and awareness-building activities on BSKY in remote rural areas of Gajpati, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts so that people get the required information and assistance for high-quality clinical care.

Discussions in the meeting showed the patients or their attendants could make pre-contact with toll-free number 104 for treatment in any of the empanelled hospitals of their choice. They could get their BSKY card-related problems resolved through telephonic call to 155369. People could also communicate their needs and grievances through the toll-free number 14545, Twitter account @bskyodisha and Facebook account bskyodisha.

Secretary Smt Pandit directed to create wide awareness among the people about all the facilities provided under BSKY. District Coordinators and Swasthya Mitras were asked to handhold the people with missionary spirit.