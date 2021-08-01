Odisha Mo Parivar Hands Over Monetary Aid To Kin Of Workers Charred To Death In Andhra

Gunupur: The Odisha Mo Parivar, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal, on Sunday handed over assistance of Rs 10,000 each to families of six deceased persons who were charred to death at a Shrimp Processing Unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

State Convenor of Odisha Mo Parivar, Arup Patnaik handed over the cheques of Rs 10,000 to the bereaved families along with the cheques of Rs 2 lakh announced by the Chief Minister of Odisha, and Rs 20,000 from the District Red Cross Fund.

Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamang, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Adviser Sudhir Kumar Das, Tehsildar Sarat Chandra Nayak, BDO Shanti Prabha Pradhan, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal district president Vishnu Panda were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, the Gunupur MLA rescued about 33 workers from the neighbouring state who were working there and brought them back to Rayagada district in a special bus.

Besides, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 3 lakh assistance and the shrimp company announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the next of kin of the deceased workers.

Six migrant workers from Odisha were charred to death when the shed in which they were sleeping caught fire on Thursday night. The tragic incident happened at Lankevani Dibba village of Repalle Mandal in Guntur district.