Odisha MLAs, Staffs Undergo COVID Test Ahead Of Budget Session

Bhubaneswar: All the Members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (MLAs), staff, and other senior officials are undergoing a Covid test before the commencement of the upcoming Budget session.

Reportedly, the decision was taken in the all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on March 15 that the RT-PCR tests of the legislators, staff, and other officers will be done in a special counter.

A medical team will collect the swab samples of all the MLAs, staff, and other officials. Only those who would test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings, informed Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallik. Adding to it, the Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Notably, the Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will start from March 25, 2022, and continue in till March 31. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the state budget on March 30.