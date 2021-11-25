Odisha MLAs, Assembly Staff To Undergo COVID-19 Test Ahead Of Winter Session

Bhubaneswar: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the winter session of the Odisha Assembly, all MLAs along with their Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and other staff will undergo RT-PCR tests, informed Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today.

As per reports, the members will undergo the RT-PCR test on November 28, 29, and 30.

A discussion in this regard has been held with Health Secretary and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, said Patro and added that the House will be sanitised everyday before commencement.

He further stated that the business hours of the session will be decided at All Party Meeting scheduled on November 29.

While the seating arrangements of members of Odisha Legislative Assembly will be made as per the COVID safety norms in the House, Speaker Gallery and Public Gallery, the legislators unable to be present in the House physically, can attend the session via video conference, he added.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from December 1 and continue till the 31st of the same month.

The session will have a total of 26 working days including five private members days.