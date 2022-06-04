Odisha Ministry Reshuffle: Young & Seasoned Lawmakers Likely To Get Ministerial Berths This Time

Bhubaneswar: Speculations are rife about the new faces in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD cabinet as all 20 Ministers resigned from their respective posts on Saturday. Such an action of CM Naveen draws a similar graph which Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy made for his cabinet recently.

Reddy had also asked all cabinet ministers to submit their resignations and introduced a new membered cabinet.

While Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro’s resignation from the post indicates his new position in the BJD cabinet, young & seasoned lawmakers are likely to make their stand as cabinet ministers.

In the meanwhile, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pritiranjan Ghadai, Rudra Maharathy, Basanti Hembram, Manohar Randhari, Pradip Amat and Rohit Pujari reportedly received calls from the Chief Minister’s Office and they are likely to get a berth in Naveen Patnaik’s new council of ministers.

Other MLAs who are likely to get the ministerial berth this time:

Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das

Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallick

Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda

Aul MLA Pratap Keshari Deb

Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro

Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra

Boudh MLA Pradip Kumar Amat

Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan

Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram

Jaleswar MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra

Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya

Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Kumar Rout

Morada MLA Raj Kishore Das

Notably, all ministers have submitted their resignation to the Deputy Speaker while a new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at around 11.45 am on Sunday. The rejig is touted as a major exercise to strengthen and rejuvenate the party ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.