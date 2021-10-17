Odisha Minister’s Pilot Car Meets With Accident, 6 Cops Injured

Berhampur: Six Reserve police personnel, including a women constable, were injured in a road mishap after the pilot vehicle of Odisha Minister Jagannath Sarka met with an accident at Nalaghat under Adava police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday morning.

Sarka, the Minister for S.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, was heading from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada when the mishap took place.

According to reports, a police vehicle was escorting Sarka’s car from Taptapani in the Ganjam district. Midway near Nalaghat, the pilot vehicle turned turtle in a bid to save a motorcyclist.

Following this, six police officials were injured and rushed to Birikot primary health centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, another police vehicle was assigned to escort Saraka’s car to Rayagada.