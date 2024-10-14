Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is considering revising rules to facilitate smoother buying and selling of land in the state, as stated by Suresh Pujari, Minister of Revenue. During his visit to Sambalpur, he discussed potential changes with the Urban Development Department.

The Brajrajnagar MLA highlighted the need to change certain rules in RERA. He revealed that he even discussed with the Urban Development Department in this regard.

“RERA has complicated laws. A person is not able to sell his/her land in cases of emergencies like medical purposes, education of children, or marriage of their daughter. So, there is a need for change in RERA. Our department is looking into all aspects with the Urban Development Department and see what can be done in this regard,” informed Suresh Pujari.

“The E-registration process is being done through outsourcing. This has been done by the previous government. Because of outsourcing, people have to depend on others and I have received a lot of complaints in this regard,” he added.

“The outsourcing company is giving too little salary that one cannot even run a family with it. So, the employees are cheating people which affects those selling or buying land. So, no land brokers should be allowed into any office,” he further stated.

He also warned land brokers of strict action and barred them from entry to any offices.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...