Odisha Minister Samir Dash directs CHSE to make changes in exam schedule

Bhubaneswar: Odisha minister Samir Dash has directed CHSE to make changes in the Plus 2 exam schedule following objections over less gap between two consecutive exams.

Students of 1586 colleges to appear in the Plus-2 board exams this year. Exams will be conducted in 1148 centres. CCTVs to be installed in every exam centre.

Notably, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on March 24 released the complete schedule of Plus 2 exam 2022 which is all set to commence from April 28 and end on May 28.

As per the CHSE release, the exams will be conducted in offline mode and there will be one sitting everyday starting from 9 am. More than 3.2 lakh students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will appear for the exams.

All practical exams will be conducted internally by the Higher Secondary Schools with their own teachers. Weightage of 20 per cent in both theory and practicals will be given from the performance of the students in quarter-end exams which were conducted by the schools internally.