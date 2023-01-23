Odisha Minister Naba Das Donates Gold ‘Kalas’ To Shani Signapur Temple

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das a gold kalas weighing 2 kg to famous Shani Mahagraha temple at Signapur in Maharashtra.

The cost of the golden pot is estimated to be Rs 1 crore.

The kalas was made of Rs 1.7 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver. Shani Shignapur temple in Maharashtra is one of the famous shrines in the country.

The top BJD leader visited the temple and performed ‘Shani Abhishek’ along with his daughter and other family members. In a video, he was seen performing the ‘Shani Abhishek’ with his family members.

Das admitted his visit to the temple, but remained mum on the gold kalas. “On the auspicious occasion of Triveni Amavasya, I visited the Shani Shignapur temple to seek blessing and donated Rs 10 lakh. I prayed for happiness and prosperity of people of Odisha. What is wrong in that,” Das said.

The Minister had hugged the headlines by purchasing 80 trucks during Covid lockdown.