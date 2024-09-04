Bhubaneswar: State Minister for Law, Works & Excise Departments, Prithviraj Harichandan has directed the departmental officers to complete the pending works of the EKAMRA project by maintaining coordination among each other.

Today, under the chairmanship of Minister Harichandan, a review meeting was held regarding the progress of Ekamra’s heritage project work.

In this meeting which was held at the conference room of Nirman Sadan, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh held a detailed discussion on necessary steps to be taken to carry out the project smoothly.

A detailed discussion was held on land acquisition, eviction of encroachments, protection of old monasteries, temples and heritage sites along with maximum compensation to the affected landowners in the project area, as well as how the construction work should be carried out in strict compliance with ASI guidelines.

At the same time, Watco, TPCODL and other organizations were directed to complete the pending works in the project areas at the earliest.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, Vir Vikram Yadav, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Khurda District Collector, Chanchal Rana, Engineer-in-Chief Purnachandra Mohapatra, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra Managing Director of OBCC Jayakrishna Das and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting.