Odisha Minister, Collector Take Auto Ride To Cheer Up Woman Driver In Deogarh

Deogarh: Rajkishori Tete, a self-reliant woman who is known to be the first woman auto-rickshaw driver in Deogarh district, had two VIP passengers in her three-wheeler on Thursday.

In a rare gesture, Minister for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, Basanti Hembram and district Collector Somesh Upadhyay took a brief ride on the auto-rickshaw of the woman in a bid to encourage the lady on the occasion of Republic Day.

The minister expressed that any woman like Rajkishori can have the potential to be self-reliant. Hembram while attending the district-level Republic Day function yesterday to unfurl the national flag had come across the woman auto-rickshaw driver.

Rajkishori Tete of Gajribani village in Tileibani block of the district has become self-sufficient by driving an auto-rickshaw. The minister reached out to Rajkishori to hold talks with her.

The Minister along with the Collector got emotional after hearing about the struggling life of the woman auto driver and wished her all success in her life. The Minister also assured her of all government assistance.

Both, Minister and Collector also visited her village Gajaribani and Rajkishori accompanied them.

Rajkishori, who had bought the three-wheeler to earn a living, could not repay the loan during Covid lockdown. At that time, OLM had come to her rescue and helped her recover the loan.

“Due to OLM, I have become self-reliant again today,” said Rajikishori.

Later, the Minister visited the mushroom farming done by Maa Rajarani Self-Help Group of Suguda village and encouraged the women to go ahead.