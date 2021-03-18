Odisha Mining Corporation pays interim dividend of Rs 1000 cr to govt

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Thursday paid an interim dividend of Rs 1000 cr to the State Government for the year 2020-21.

Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick handed over a cheque of Rs 1000 cr to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, in the presence of Chief Minister through virtual mode.

The funds will strengthen the exchequer and will be used for various development and welfare programmes.

The Odisha Mining Corporation during 2020-21 fiscal has created a record by earning a revenue of Rs5,162 cr. This is more than 34 per cent more than the revenue earned during 2019-20. The OMC has fixed a target to generate revenue two times in three years.

The OMC has 10 mines of which seven are iron ore, two chrome and one bauxite. Production has started in Jhiling-Langlota and Guali mines in February.

The programme was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance, Ashok Meena, OMC Chairman Surendra Kumar, CM’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian and OMC Director Balwant Singh.