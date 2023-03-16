Odisha Migrant Worker Fakes His Murder To ‘Live Away From Wife’

Bhubaneswar: A migrant worker from southern Gajapati district in Odisha allegedly plotted a fake murder of himself to stay away from his wife. He has been rescued by Odisha police from Mumbai.

According to reports, Sarat Parichha, a migrant labourer from Bariagaon village in Gajapati district, faked his murder reportedly to stay away from his wife. Sarat reportedly made a video call to his family in Gajapati on March 6 showing that he was being roughed up by some miscreants in Tamil Nadu. A few days later, his family received a photograph of a body sent from his mobile phone.

Panicked over the development, Sarat’s family members lodged a complaint with the Mohana police and pleaded with the authorities to trace his whereabouts.

Acting on the complaint, Gajapati police tracked his mobile phone and found that the video was not shot in Tamil Nadu but in Mumbai. Soon a police team from Gajapati reached Mumbai and brought Sarat to Odisha nine days after he sent the video to his family.

Subsequently, a police team from Gajapati landed in Mumbai and brought Sarat to Odisha.