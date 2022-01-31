Odisha: Met Predicts Rise In Mercury By 2-3 Degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Night temperature would see a gradual rise by two to three degrees Celsius from today, said the India Meteorological Department’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar.

The IMD forecast said there will be shallow to moderate fog over isolated places of the State. Thereafter, parts of the state would witness light to moderate rainfall from February 3 due to the influence of a western disturbance over Bay of Bengal.

The extent of the rainfall will increase during the next two days on February 4 and 5.

The IMD said light to moderate Rain/Thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and Sonepur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.