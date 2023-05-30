Odisha: Meritorious Tribal Girl Turns Labourer To Meet Higher Education Cost

Malkangiri: Karama Muduli, a girl student of the primitive Bonda tribe of Bondaghat Mudulipada in Malkangiri district, is now working as a daily labourer so that she could arrange money to meet the cost of pursuing higher education at Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Krama was felicitated by the district administration and the Odisha Governor after she secured the district topper position in Plus II Commerce by scoring 82.66 percent.

Along with this, the state government had also assured to bear all the expenses of higher education, but in vain. As a result of which today, Karama is earning money for higher education by working as a daily labourer at her native area during the summer vacation.

At present, Karama is pursuing Plus III in Commerce stream at Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar. With the vacations underway, Karama revealed that she has come to her native village and is earning money to save the same for expenses during her stay at the university in Bhubaneswar.

She said that her parents, who are daily labourers, are unable to pay for her educational expenses. Therefore she had to earn money from doing work so that he could herself manage the expenses.