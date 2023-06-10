Odisha: Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above At 20 Places; Jharsuguda Sizzles at 44.8 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 20 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 44.8 °C in Jharsuguda followed by Sambalpur 44.6 °C, Boudh 44.6, °C Sonepur 44.5 °C, , Bargarh 44.4 °C, Boalngir 44.3 °C, Hirakud 44.2 °C, and Sundargarh 44.1 °C.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Bhawanipatna was recorded at 43.5 °C, followed by Titilagarh 43.5 °C, Rourkela 43 °C, Phulbani 42 °C, Nayagarh 42 °C, Keonjhar 41.4 °C, Talcher 41.2 °C, Kendrapara 41.2 °C, Malkangiri 41.2 °C, Angul 41.1 °C, Paralakhemundi 40.7 °C and Baripada 40 °C.

The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 38.2 °C and 38.2 °C respectively.