Odisha: Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above At 22 Places; Jharsuguda Records Season’s Highest Temp Of 45.6 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 22 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday.
As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 45.6 °C in Jharsuguda followed by Sambalpur 45.2 °C, Sonepur 44.8 °C, Hirakud 44.7 °C, and Boudh 44 °C.
Besides, the maximum day temperature at Sundargarh was recorded at 43.8 °C, followed by Rourkela & Bhawanipatna 43.6 °C each, Titilagarh 43.5 °C, Talcher 43.2 °C, Angul 42.7 °C, Baripada 42.6 °C, Bargarh 42.4 °C, Nuapada & Deogarh 42 °C each, Keonjhar 41.2 °C, Jagatsinghpur & Dhenkanal 41 °C, Kendrapara 40.2 °C and Phulbani 40 °C.
The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 38.2 °C and 40.4 °C respectively.
