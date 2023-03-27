Odisha Medical Colleges, Hospitals Asked To Remain Ready As Covid Cases Rising

Bhubaneswar: In view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Odisha Health department today asked hospital authorities to remain in readiness to manage any Covid cases requiring hospitalization.

Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra wrote to superintendents of all medical Colleges, Capital hospital, and CDMOs in this regard.

All medical Colleges including SCBMCH, MKCG, VIMSAR, SLNMC have been asked to earmark at least 20 beds with two ICU beds for Covid 19 patients.

The district headquarters Hospitals have been asked to keep ready at least 10 beds as isolation Covid facility with standby beds to increase capacity if required.

The director also asked to keep in readiness all newly constructed Covid emergency block with all logistics.

“Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, LMO, PSA, are to be kept in readiness and working order. A contingency plan is to be prepared for any eventual rise in cases to be handled in each facilities,” he wrote.

Medical colleges, DHHs, CHCs have been asked to keep ready the fever clinic along with walk in Covid testing facility.

The Government will carry out mock drill on April 10, 11 to take stock of preparedness including essential drugs, beds, beds and other medical equipment like oxygen.