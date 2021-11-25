Odisha MBBS/BDS NEET 2021 Counselling To Start From Nov 29

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board on Thursday informed that the commencement of the online counselling process for admission to MBBS/BDS seats will start from November 29.

As per the OJEE cell notice, the online counselling process will start from 29.11.2021 and the detailed schedule will be published on the OJEE website.

Candidates are advised to keep in touch with websites www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com and OJEE Android App for the latest information.

As per the usual practice, candidates have to opt for their preferences and the seats will be allotted to them based on the availability.

The admission to MBBS/BDS seats of different Government and Hi-Tech Medical (Private) Colleges of the State will be carried out for the session 2021-22 on the basis of NEET (UG) 2021 merit list by following the rules and regulations set by the state government.