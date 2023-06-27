Odisha Matric Supplementary Exams From 3rd To 8th July

Cuttack: The Matric supplementary examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be held from the 3rd to the 8th of July 2023.

Students who have failed or remained absent in the matriculation examination will appear in the supplementary examination.

A total of 1,311 students have filled out the form to appear for Matric supplementary examination. The board has arranged 80 examination centres across the state.

Similarly, the State Open School Certificate Examination (II) will also be conducted on the same dates. A total of 8,915 students will appear for the exam.

BSE Odisha Vice President Dr Nihar Ranjan Mohanty informed the admit cards for both exams are available for download on the official website of BSE Odisha.

It is to be noted that the form-filling process for the Matric supplementary examination was conducted from 26th May to 1st June. Students who failed in 2023 matric examination will appear for this supplementary exam.

Similarly, the students who have passed Class IX in 2021-22 but could not appear in the Class 10 Summative Assessment (SA-1) examination were given another chance by the board. They have also filled the form to appear this exam.