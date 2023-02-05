Odisha: Matric Summative Assessment-II Exam From March 10

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Sunday informed that the Summative Assessment-II of Matriculation will begin on March 10 and continue till March 20.

According to the BSE, the students have to appear 30-mark subjective and 50-mark objective (MCQ) assessment examination.

The students will write the answer on the OMR sheet for the objective questions. The answer sheets will be attached to the question papers.

Time Table: