Odisha Matric results to be declared in May

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Monday informed that the results of the matriculation examination will be announced next month (May).

BSE President, Ramashish Hazra today informed that the matriculation results will be announced by the second half of May.

Already process is underway to publish error-free results this time.

Board of Secondary Education vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said, “Evaluation process has completed & process underway to publish error-free results. There are instructions to publish results within 45 days. But we can not tell the exact date.”