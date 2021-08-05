Odisha Matric Offline Examination Concludes, Evaluation Process From Aug 12

Cuttack: The Matric offline examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha concluded on Thursday.

While the evaluation process of the Matric offline examination will begin on August 11, 2021. A total of 1500 examiners from all categories have been roped in for the evaluation of papers.

As per the Board, the evaluation of answer books of offline HSC and SOSC Examination, 2021 will be conducted at nine evaluation centres in seven districts-Cuttack, Dhenkanal. Jajpur. Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri.

The Board further stated that the evaluation will be conducted by following all COVID19 protocols. The Centre Supervisor in consultation with the District Health Administration will make the necessary arrangements for thermal scanning of the examiners, hand sanitization and sanitization of the centres.