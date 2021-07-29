Odisha Matric Offline Exam From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Class 10 board exams in Odisha will begin tomorrow and continue till 5th August. Altogether 15,136 students in the state to write the exams in the offline mode amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the situation, S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is well prepared for the exam schedule to be held at 504 centres across the state.

As per reports, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed to BSE to not conduct the offline Class 10 improvement exam for 139 differently abled students. A total of 2,555 Correspondence Course Regular (CR) students, including 139 Divyangs had appeared in the exam, though their results were not declared, minister informed.