Odisha Matric Examination Form Fill-Up Deadline Extended Till Feb 10

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has extended the deadline for Matric Examination form fill-up till February 10. Earlier, the deadline was February 2 (midnight).

Reportedly, the board exam will be held from May 3 till May 15. The practical exams will be held from April 27 to May 2.

As informed earlier, the students will face 80 marks of questions for each subject, 50 marks objective, and 30 marks subjective questions. Another, 20 marks will be awarded on the basis of students’ performance.

The results will be declared within 45-50 days of the examination, the BSE had stated.