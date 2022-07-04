Odisha Matric Exam Results To Be Announced On July 6

Bhubaneswar: The results of annual Matric Examination-2022 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will be declared on July 6, informed State School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The results will be announced at 1.00 PM on July 6 (Wednesday).

The candidates can check their scores by visiting following websites: http://bseodisha.ac.in/ and http://odisharesult.nic.in

The Matric examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. As many as 5,28,000 students attended the examination. The evaluation process started from May 21 at 58 centres across the state.

For the first time, the evaluation has been made on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, II and Internal Assessment.