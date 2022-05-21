Odisha Matric exam evaluation begins

Cuttack: The evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers has begun today.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, the answer papers will be evaluated at 58 centres across the State. Earlier on Friday, all assessors reported to their respective designated centers.

More than 12,000 teachers including 481 chief examiners, 900 Deputy Chief Examiners, 8919 Assistant Examiners, and 930 scrutinizers have been engaged for the evaluation work.

The assessment will continue at various centers in the state till May 31, 2022.

The Matric exam had begun on April 29. A total of 5,71,909 students had registered for the High School Certificate exam. For the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations, 9378 and 4443 students had registered, respectively.