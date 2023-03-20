Odisha Matric exam answer papers evaluation from April 3

Bhubaneswar: Evaluation of answer papers of the matriculation examination, conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will start from April 3.

“Barring some mistakes, the exam passed off smoothly. Evaluation of answer scripts will be held at 56 centres,” said Board of Secondary Education President Ramasis Hazra.

Nearly 6 lakh students had appeared for the annual BSE Odisha Matric Examinations, held in March this year.