Odisha Matric Exam 2022 Schedule Out; Check Details Here

Cuttack: After announcing dates for the Summative Assessment for Class IX, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today announced the schedule for the matric examination.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode and it will be mandatory for all students. The exam will be held from April 29 to May 6.

Students will appear in summative assessment-II in their own schools. Teachers from other schools will be appointed for the management of the exam.

Here is the schedule

April 29- Second Language

May 2- Mathematics

May 4- Science

May 5- First Language

May 6- Third Language

May 7- Social Science

The score of students will be decided after conducting three types of assessments. The highest score secured by a student in any one of the three methods will be taken as the final mark.