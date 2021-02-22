Odisha Mass Education dept writes to all DEOs to strictly implement COVID guidelines

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Department has written to all district education officers on the strict implementation of the safety guidelines in schools across Odisha.

“Suitable instruction may be issued for implementation of COVID-19 safety guidelines/protocols maintaining adequate and strict sanitation measures in schools, higher secondary schools and other educational institutions under your administrative control,” the letter said.

“Nothing other than the curricular activities will be allowed in educational institutions,” it said.

Persons found violating the guidelines/protocols may be penalised under the relevant provisions of law, it added.

Teachers and authorities concerned should ensure mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance and provision of thermal scanning and handwash or use of sanitiser by the students, teachers, staff and others, the order read.