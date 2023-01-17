Odisha: Mandatory online issuance of medical certificates for DL & LL applicant for THIS age group!

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has made changes to the mandatory submission of medical certificates for new and renewal of driving licenses for applicants above 60.

The new rule will be implemented with effect from January 26 this year.

Starting January 26, online issuance of medical certificate will be mandatory for DL & LL applicant of age more than 40 years. As per reports, STA Odisha has developed a new online doctor registration portal with167 MBBS doctors in it to make the process more transparent and to ensure proper medical test by genuine doctors (MBBS degree holder with registration under MCI).

They will issue medical certificate to DL & LL applicant through online SARATHI portal. With the introduction of this portal, no uploading of form 1A would be required. The details of such doctors are available on web portal of SARATHI.