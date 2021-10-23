Odisha Man Held For Selling Wife For Rs 1L In Rajasthan

Bolangir: A man was arrested for allegedly selling his wife for Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan. The arrestee has been identified as Rajesh Rana of Sulekela village under Belpada police station in Bolangir district.

According to reports, Rajesh got married to a woman three months ago. Later a few days ago he took his wife to Rajasthan and allegedly sold her for Rs 1 lakh.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the family members of the woman lodged a complaint at Belpada police station after smelling rotten eggs after they were told by Rajesh that their daughter eloped with someone.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and rescued the woman from Rajasthan, and arrested the accused after probing into the matter.

However, Rajesh claimed that he had mortgaged her for Rs 60,000 as he needed money regarding his surgery. He also revealed that he had been in touch with his wife over the phone.