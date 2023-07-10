Odisha Man Arrested In Noida For Smuggling Cannabis

Noida: Police on Monday detained a person and seized nearly 3.50 quintals of cannabis from his possession in Noida.

According to police, the man allegedly smuggled the contraband to NCR from Andhra Pradesh along with his associate which is estimated to be worth Rs 42 lakh in the black market.

The police held two men, who were carrying cannabis in two different cars. However, one of the two persons managed to escape, police said. The action was carried out Sunday night by officials of the Narcotics Cell and the local Phase 2 police station, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav.

“One accused, who has been identified as Indrajeet Senapati (28) of Odisha, has been arrested. His associate Paritosh of West Bengal but currently living in Gejha village in Noida is at large. A total of three quintals and forty-five kilograms of cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 42 lakh in the international market, was seized,” Yadav told reporters.

The two four-wheelers vehicles, used by the smugglers to smuggle the cannabis have also been impounded, the official added.

“The gang was on police radar for the last two to four months because of its increased activities. On the basis of inputs and interceptions, we caught them (duo) today with a large consignment near the Jaypee underpass while they were transporting the cannabis,” the officer said.

Police recovered around 2.45 quintals of cannabis from the two cars. As per the information provided by the accused during the interrogation, police searched a godown where around one quintal of contraband was kept stored.

“Preliminary interrogation of the accused has highlighted that some more gangs could be linked to their drug cartel in Delhi-NCR. Further investigation on this part is underway,” Yadav said.

A search is underway for the absconding suspect. Further legal proceedings are in process and the accused is being presented in a local court.