Odisha Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Toddler Daughter Using Venomous Snake

Hinjilicut: Cracking a case of the death of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter in a snake bite within 2 months, Ganjam’s Kabisurjyanagar police have arrested the accused husband, informed IIC Prabhat Sahu on Thursday.

The accused K. Ganesh Patra had hatched a conspiracy to save himself from the murder charges. Suspecting his wife’s character, he killed his wife and 2-year-old daughter using a poisonous snake. The accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court, today, the police officer said.

According to information, Basanti Patra second daughter of B. Khali Patra of Adheibara village had tied the nuption knot with K. Ganesh Patra in 2020 and the couple had a toddler child.

Last year, Basanti filed a complaint against her husband in Kabisurjyanagar police station following a quarrel between them. However, Ganesh managed to get bail after giving a written undertaking from the police station.

After that, both of them have been living together in Ganesh’s house for the past few months. On various occasions, Ganesh used to pressurise Basanti to withdraw the case against him and also allegedly threatened to kill her and their 2-year-old daughter.

On the 7th of October at 5 am, people gathered in front of their house after Ganesh shouted loudly. When Basanti’s father went inside the house he saw Ganesh standing next to a dead snake with a stick in his hand. Both the mother and the child were found unconscious inside the house due to the snake bite and were rushed to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. There, the doctor declared both of them dead.

After receiving the news, Kabisurjyanagar police reached Hinjilicut Hospital and registered 2 cases of unnatural death.

On the 12th of Oct, the deceased’s father, Khali Patra, filed a complaint at Kabisurjyanagar police station alleging that his daughter and granddaughter were killed by his son-in-law, Ganesh.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case of murder in Kabisurjyanagar police station case no-615/23 and started investigating the incident.

During the investigation, Kabisurjyanagar PS IIC Prabhat Sahu today told the media persons that, the accused admitted to having killed his wife and 2-year-old daughter using a venomous snake. He had brought the reptile from a snake charmer of Muktamaladeipur Sasan village under Polasara police station.

The police took the help of the snake helpline to investigate the incident. Last Sunday, a five-member team of Snake Helpline went to the spot and to investigate. Today, the accused K. Ganesh Patra was arrested.