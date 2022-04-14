Odisha Man Abandons Hermaphrodite Baby

Jajpur: A newborn baby was abandoned by his father at Life Care Hospital in Jajpur Town due to ambiguous genitalia.

According to reports, a couple, Tapan Kumar Baral and Snehalata Baral from Haripur in Jajpur district gave birth to the baby on Monday at a private nursing home in Jajpur Town. After delivery, the doctor informed the parents that the newborn is neither a male nor female.

Upset over the situation, Tapan allegedly ditched the baby and left the hospital.

After being aware of the matter, the transgender association in the district visited the hospital to take a look at the health condition of the mother-child duo.

Moreover, they also demanded the intervention of the district administration. The District Collector, Chakraborty Singh Rathore, has promised to take charge of this situation.

It is pertinent to mention that Hermaphroditesis is an extremely rare condition in which babies’ external genitals are difficult to mark either as male or female.