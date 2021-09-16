Odisha: Major Rivers In Spat, Two Flow Above Danger Mark

Bhubaneswar: Two rivers are flowing above the danger mark while several others are swelling across Odisha.

The Jalaka river was flowing at 6.63 metres at Mathani in Balasore against the danger level of 5.50 metres by 6.00 AM today. However, the water level was steady.

Similarly, the Baitarani was flowing at 18.29 metres at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district by 6.00 AM today against the danger level of 17.83 metres. The river was still swelling.

As per the information received from the Central Water Commission, the water level is rising at seven places in Kushabhadra, Brahmani, Baitarani, Burhabalanga, and Subarnarekha rivers.