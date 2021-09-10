Odisha: Low Pressure Area Over BoB In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Another fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this, Odisha may witness heavy downpour.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around September 11. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Under the influence of the Low Pressure Area and its west-northwestward movement; consequent strengthening of lower level westerlies along the west coast; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over north Konkan, south Gujarat region, Odisha, Chhattisgarh during September 12 to 13.

Heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the State for the next few days.