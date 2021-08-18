Odisha LoP Pradipta Naik Recuperating, Shares Heartfelt Note

Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, is showing signs of steady improvement.

Naik took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that he is well now and will soon meet people.

“By the grace of Lord Jagannath and Maa Manikeswari, I am recovering and soon I will meet the people. For their pray and love, I am here and thanks to everyone,” Twitted Naik.

The four-time MLA from Bhawanipatna, who was found infected with Covid-19 on April 20, has been undergoing treatment in the ICU at the premier health institute for the last two months.

Though he had tested negative for the contagious virus after few days of treatment, he suffered critical lungs infections due to the virus. Later, he was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated with a sharp reduction in oxygen saturation level.