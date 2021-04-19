Pradipta Kumar Naik
Odisha LoP Pradipta Kumar Naik Tests Positive For COVID-19

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP leader took to Twitter and wrote: “After getting repeated test for Covid-19, my report has come out positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 5 days may please get themselves tested and self isolate & take necessary precautions.”

