Odisha LoP Jaynarayan Mishra Booked For ‘Assaulting’ Lady Cop

Sambalpur: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jaynarayan Mishra has been booked under various sections of IPC following a complaint lodged by Dhanupali police IIC Anita Pradhan.

Pradhan alleged that Mishra assaulted and threatened her during duty at a protest rally held by the BJP workers.

On the other hand, Sambalpur Mahila BJP also lodged a similar complaint against the IIC, alleging that she shoved and misbehaved with the Leader of Opposition.

According to reports, Jayanarayan Mishra was seen misbehaving with the IIC in a video during a protest rally by his party workers in western Odisha city.

The BJP workers staged a demonstration protesting against the deteriorated law and order situation in the State. During the time, a scuffle broke out between police forces and the protesters. During the face-off, Mishra was seen in the midst of the crowd and shouting at Dhanupali police station IIC Anitarani Pradhan. In the video, Mishra was heard threatening to slap her.

On the other hand, the MLA also leveled counter allegation against the lady police officer. “The woman IIC, who was involved in several corrupt practices had intentionally shoved me. She stomped on my feet and pushed me twice,” Mishra told media.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur SP Battula Gangadhar said he sought a report on the incident. An inquiry will be conducted based on the report and accordingly action will be taken, he added.