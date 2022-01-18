Odisha Lokayukta office to remain shut till 21st Jan due to COVID-19 outbreak

Bhubaneswar: The Office of the Lokayukta, Odisha, situated at B-2, Ground Floor of Toshali Bhawan in Satyanagar area will remain closed from January 19 to 21 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The benches of Lokayukta as well as the office has been suspended for the above time period and will resume normally from 24th January.

The fact has already been uploaded in the official website of the Lokayukta and displayed in the office Notice Board.