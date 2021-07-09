Odisha Lokayukta Closes Case Against Senior Bureaucrat Bishnupada Sethi

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Lokayukta on Friday closed the case against senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi over wrongful reimbursement of medical bills from Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB).

Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has returned the entire amount of Rs 3.27 lakh, which he had withdrawn for treatment of his father and wife, to the OSCB on June 25, 2021, as a goodwill gesture.

The case against Sethi was closed as he has already returned the amount of medical reimbursement, Odisha Lokayukta stated.

Social activist Srikanta Pakal had filed a case against Sethi alleging that the bureaucrat had misused his power and position by withdrawing lakhs of rupees from the OSCB, Bhubaneswar during his tenure as its management-in-charge from 2013 to 2015.